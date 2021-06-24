Man arrested for traffic offences and conveying fuel containers

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2021 .

A local man was arrested and a number of fuel containers were seized by Royal Gibraltar Police Officers after a tip-off from a member of the public last night.

Following a call to the RGP Control Room just before 10pm, officers attempted to stop a Gibraltar-plated car that was driving erratically in the area of Winston Churchill Avenue.

After speeding off from police, the vehicle was found abandoned outside the Ocean Spa Plaza Car Park minutes later.

Inside the vehicle were 11 x 25 litre canisters full of petrol.

A 30-year-old man was found hiding in a nearby room inside the car park and was arrested on suspicion of:

- Conveying fuel in a motorcar exceeding 20 litres of petrol without a licence

- Dangerous Driving



- Failing to Stop



- Criminal Damage

- Driving without a licence

The vehicle and fuel containers have been seized and the male has been bailed, pending further enquiries from uniformed police officers.

An RGP spokesman said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who called us about this vehicle last night.

“Fuel containers like this are often taken out to sea on small RHIBs operating from Gibraltar’s beaches for the purpose of refuelling the larger RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

“As well as hindering organised crime in the drug trafficking trade, we’ve also removed the risk of fire or explosion.

“Again, we ask anyone who observes a large quantity of these plastic containers to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200 79507. In an emergency, call 199.

“This information can be provided anonymously and there is no need to give your personal details.”