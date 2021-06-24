Juvenile Charged with Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2021 .

A 17-year-old local male will appear before the Juvenile Court today after a burglary in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The burglary happened in the area of Marina Bay, where a safe containing a large amount of money was taken from an office.

The incident was reported to police at 04:25 and 10 minutes later the juvenile was detained by uniformed Response Team officers, before being arrested on Suspicion of Burglary.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department took over the investigation and, following a forensic examination from Crime Scene Investigators, the juvenile was interviewed and charged with one count of Burglary.

He will appear before the Juvenile Court later this afternoon.