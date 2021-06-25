Fuel Containers And Car Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2021 .

A number of fuel containers and a car were seized by Royal Gibraltar Police officers in two separate incidents last night.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The first discovery was made at 1820hrs after patrolling officers smelt a strong smell of fuel in the multi-story car park on Devil’s Tower Road.

On closer inspection, they found 38 empty and six full fuel containers in an insecure store room. The fuel containers were seized.

In a separate and unrelated incident at 1854hrs in Laguna Estate, officers came across a vehicle smelling strongly of fuel, which again was suspected of being involved in the illegal transportation of fuel. The vehicle was seized pending further enquiries.

An RGP spokesman, said: “Storing fuel containers like this is highly dangerous and a risk to the public.

“We ask that any members of the public who see a large quantity of these fuel containers to contact us anonymously.

“We will seize any cars suspected of being involved in the illegal transportation of fuel.

“Not only is this helping to tackle organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, but it’s helping to keep the streets of Gibraltar safe.”

The spokesman added that fuel containers like these pictured are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

Anyone with any information should contact the RGP on 200 72500 (199 in an emergency) or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200 79507.



