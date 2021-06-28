Man Charged With Drug Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2021 .

A 19-year-old local man has today been charged after £1,750 worth of Class B Drugs were found at his residence by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ethan Peire, 19, of Varyl Begg Estate, was arrested during a search warrant at his home by Drug Squad detectives on the morning of Wednesday 11th November 2020.

During the search, officers located and seized approximately 278 grams of Cannabis Resin and 72.13 grams of Herbal Cannabis, with a combined total of about 350 grams.

Today, Peire surrendered to his bail and was charged with the following offences.

Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug (Herbal) Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug (Resin) Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug With Intent to Supply (Resin) He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court at 1000hrs tomorrow, 29 June.





