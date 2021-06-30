Drink Driver Sentenced

30 June 2021

A Polish national has been given a £400 fine and was banned from driving for 18 months after she was arrested for drink driving.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Justyna Jankowska, 36, who is resident in La Linea, was handed the sentence by the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It comes after uniformed officers spotted her on her motorcycle swerving from side to side on Glacis Road just after 1am last Wednesday.

When stopped, she blew 85ug of alcohol on a roadside breath test – the limit is 35ug.

Jankowska, who held a Gibraltar learner’s licence, pleaded guilty to the offence.





