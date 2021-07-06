Three Drink Drivers Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2021 .

Three local drivers have been banned after being sentenced for drink-driving related offences in the Magistrates’ Court today.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the first case, Naveen Alwani, 19, of Glacis Road, was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 9 months.

Alwani was arrested on 12 June this year, after night shift officers noticed that his Gibraltar-plated motorcycle was swerving from side to side on Winston Churchill Avenue just before 11pm.

On being stopped, he blew 61ug on a road side breathalyser test and was arrested for “Driving / In Charge with Alcohol Concentration over Limit”.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

In the second case, Steven Malia, 57, of Vineyards, was fined £800 and banned from driving for 24 months.

Malia was arrested just after 5pm last Saturday 3 July, after a member of the public heard a crash in the area of South Barrack Ramp.

The witness then saw Malia picking up his Gibraltar-plated motorcycle and called the police.

On police arrival, Malia blew 105ug on the road side breathalyser and was arrested for “Driving / In Charge with Alcohol Concentration over Limit”.

In the third case, Emma-Jane Gaivizo, 25, of Rosia Road, was fined £350 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Gaivizo’s arrest came in the early hours of 28 March this year, after night shift officers were patrolling Sir Peter Isola Promenade.

Gaivizo’s driving caught the attention of officers and on being spoken to by police

whilst leaving her car, she struggled to get to her feet and smelt strongly of alcohol.

Officers asked her numerous times to do a roadside breathalyser test, which she refused to do.

She was then arrested for the offence of “Without reasonable excuse, failed to co operate with a preliminary breath test when required to do so by a police officer in uniform”.

Richard Ullger, Commissioner of Police, said: “I am pleased to see that the courts are taking a strong line with these irresponsible drivers who show a total lack of responsibility towards other road users.

“RGP officers will continue to implement a policy of zero-tolerance and will continue to target drink drivers, who are a danger to themselves and to our community.”

Finally, local man Colin McHard, 51, of Queensway, also appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning, after being charged with “Driving / In Charge with Alcohol Concentration over Limit”.

His arrest followed an incident on 19 April this year, after a road traffic collision between his motorcycle and another motorcycle just after 3pm on Winston Churchill Avenue.

On police arrival, McHard gave a road side breathalyser reading of 159ug. He was then arrested for “Driving / In Charge with Alcohol Concentration over Limit”. At court today, his case was adjourned until later this month.





