Search Team Prepares For Arrival Of HMS Prince Of Wales

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2021 .

It’s been a busy three days at the North Mole for a number of specially trained Licensed Search Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Prior to the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales this morning, the entire area had to be searched from top to bottom by a combined team of officers from the two police forces.

They were also joined by Koki, the GDP’s explosives detection dog.

An RGP spokesman, said: “During the search, literally no stone was left unturned to make sure that the area was completely safe.

“Prior to joining the specialist department, our LSOs must have successfully passed an intensive 5-day course approved by the UK's College of Policing.

“RGP and GDP officers often work together as a unit to help clear buildings ahead of big events, to find missing persons or to recover evidence.

“We hope the aircraft carrier and its ship’s company enjoy their stay in Gibraltar.”



