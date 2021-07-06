Anniversary Of The Death Of Michael Montegriffo - RGP Appeal For Witnesses

The Royal Gibraltar Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the  death of 58-year-old Michael Montegriffo who was found lying on the ground at  Gavino’s Dwellings on Prince Edward’s Road, on Saturday 7th July, 2018. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Despite the passage of time since his death, officers are still keen to speak with  anyone who may have seen Mr Montegriffo early that morning. At the time he was  wearing a red T-shirt and blue denim shorts. 

Additionally, police are still interested in speaking with anyone who may have been  in contact with, or seen, Mr Montegriffo in the days immediately preceding his death. 

Anyone with any information that might be of assistance to the investigating officers  is asked to contact the police by contacting the Duty Officer through the Police  switchboard at New Mole House on 20072500.  



 

 

