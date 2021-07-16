Man Ordered To Pay Compensation After Damaging Vehicles While Drunk

On the night of 12/13 July, James PICKARD, a 39 year old UK national, caused  damage to four cars and one motorcycle, all in the area of Red Sands Road.  

A statement from the RGP follows below:

When officers arrived in the area at 0425hrs, PICKARD, who was clearly intoxicated,  shouted at them in a hostile manner and needed to be restrained. 

Having pleaded Guilty to all charges in the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14  July, PICKARD was today (Friday) given a Conditional Discharge on five counts of  Damaging Property. He was required to pay a total of £2,173 in compensation to the  cars’ owners. 

On the one count of Disorderly or Indecent Conduct while Intoxicated, he was fined a  further £100.



