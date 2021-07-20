Four Arrests Following Multiple Vehicle Thefts

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2021 .

Three juveniles and one 18-year-old man have been arrested following a spate of vehicle thefts across Gibraltar in the last three weeks.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The arrests took place late yesterday after the Royal Gibraltar Police received 10 reports relating to vehicles being tampered with and stolen in several locations.

The majority of the incidents have happened in underground car parks in the Westside area of Gibraltar.

Other thefts and cases of vehicle tampering were also reported on Waterport Road, Beach View Terraces, Edinburgh Estate and Europlaza car park.

In total, the police are investigating the theft of five motorcycles, two thefts of motorcycle helmets from within motorcycles, two cars being tampered with and one motorcycle being tampered with.

Following these reports, the police have arrested:

∙ One local female juvenile, 16, on suspicion of Taking a Conveyance without Authority.

∙ One local male juvenile, 17, on suspicion of Interfering with Vehicles. ∙ One local male juvenile, 17, on suspicion of Interfering with Vehicles. ∙ One local man, 18, of Edinburgh Estate, on suspicion of Taking a

Conveyance and Possession of a Class B Drug – cannabis resin.

Several investigations have been launched by the Criminal Investigation Department and all four suspects have been bailed to attend New Mole House at a later date, pending further enquiries.

A number of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.

A spokesman for the RGP, said: “We’d like to thank members of the public who have assisted us so far in this investigation.

“We would encourage people to report any persons that are seen acting suspiciously

around vehicles.

“We’d also like to remind people that when parking their vehicles, to always lock and secure them.”

To contact the RGP call 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies. Reports can also be made online on the RGP website at www.police.gi/report-online





