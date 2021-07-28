Man Sentenced For Driving Whilst Disqualified

A local man has been given a six week sentence – suspended for one year – and a  fine of £150 for Driving Whilst Disqualified at the Magistrates’ Court today. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Darren Baldachino, 29, of Glacis Estate, was originally disqualified from driving in  August 2020 for 17 months – after being convicted of drink driving. 

It followed an incident in April 2020 where Baldachino had been riding a motorcycle  on Line Wall Road and blew 61ug on the road side breathalyser – the legal limit is 35  micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. 

However, just 9 days after the Magistrates’ Court disqualified him from driving,  uniformed officers spotted him riding his motorcycle at speed along Winston  Churchill Avenue. 

He was then arrested and later charged for Driving Whilst Disqualified. Baldachino’s driving disqualification is due to expire in January 2022.



