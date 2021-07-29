Local Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on .

A local man has been disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £400 after  being arrested for drink-driving yesterday morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Daniel PRATTS, 52, of Glacis Road, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court this  morning. 

Just after 2am yesterday, a member of the public called the police Control Room to  report that they had seen a man under the influence getting into his vehicle in the  area of Ocean Village. 

Officers were sent to the area and spotted PRATTS’ vehicle travelling at speed on  Glacis Road. 

After stopping the vehicle, PRATTS blew 76 ug on the road side breathalyser – the  legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. 

He was then arrested and later charged with Driving with Alcohol Concentration Over  Limit. 

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “Thank you to the member of the  public for helping us to take this drink driver off our roads. 

“We’d like to send a clear message to drivers that they are putting themselves and  others at significant risk when getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol – and  this behaviour will not be tolerated on Gibraltar’s roads.” 

If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving, they can call the RGP in  confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies. 

The spokesman added: “You could help save a life.”



