Local Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2021 .

A local man has been disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £400 after being arrested for drink-driving yesterday morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Daniel PRATTS, 52, of Glacis Road, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Just after 2am yesterday, a member of the public called the police Control Room to report that they had seen a man under the influence getting into his vehicle in the area of Ocean Village.

Officers were sent to the area and spotted PRATTS’ vehicle travelling at speed on Glacis Road.

After stopping the vehicle, PRATTS blew 76 ug on the road side breathalyser – the legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was then arrested and later charged with Driving with Alcohol Concentration Over Limit.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “Thank you to the member of the public for helping us to take this drink driver off our roads.

“We’d like to send a clear message to drivers that they are putting themselves and others at significant risk when getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol – and this behaviour will not be tolerated on Gibraltar’s roads.”

If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.

The spokesman added: “You could help save a life.”





