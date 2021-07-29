Incident at Airport - Drunk Man Removed From Aircraft

At around 10:00 this morning, the RGP Control Room received a call from Air Traffic Control asking for a police presence when the EasyJet flight EZY6299 arrived from Bristol. The aircraft’s captain had reported that he had a disruptive passenger onboard. Later information suggested that the man had been violent towards another passenger.

When the aircraft landed at 10:09, the man was seated at the rear of the aircraft and cabin crew had already moved other passengers away from that area.

Police boarded the aircraft and, without undue fuss, the man (33) from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of Assault, Affray and being Drunk on an Aircraft.