Seventeen Weeks’ Imprisonment For Sexual Activity With A Child By A Person In A Position Of Trust

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2021 .

British national Claire TREACY (26), of Midtown, Queensway, employed locally as a school teacher, was today sentenced at the Supreme Court to 17 weeks’ imprisonment after pleading Guilty to five counts of ‘Sexual Activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.’

Detectives from the RGP Safeguarding Team first arrested her in November 2020 after receiving reports that she had been engaged in sexual activity with 2 separate victims, both of whom are now adults, on various dates between 2018 and 2020.





