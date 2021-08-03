Two Men Arrested Following Incident At Petrol Station

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2021 .

Two local men have been arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police after a vehicle drove off at speed from a petrol station – ripping off the petrol hose that was still attached to the car.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning last week (28 July), when HM Customs officers saw a locally registered vehicle filling multiple plastic containers with fuel at a local petrol station.

On realising they were being watched, the vehicle sped off whilst in the middle of refuelling.

Shortly after, HM Customs found and seized the abandoned car with 16 partially filled fuel containers in Laguna Estate.

The RGP then took over the investigation and arrested two men aged 18 and 25, at their homes over the following days.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of:

∙ Knowingly Concerned in the Transportation of Dangerous Fuels

The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of:

∙ Damaging Property

∙ Making off without Payment

∙ Knowingly Concerned in the Transportation of Dangerous Fuels

Both men were interviewed in relation to the offences and have been bailed out, to return to New Mole House Police Station at a later date.

An RGP spokesman, added: “We would like to encourage the public to inform us if they see any suspicious activity, such as people filling up multiple fuel containers at petrol stations or storing them around Gibraltar.

“We repeat that transporting fuel containers like this is highly dangerous and a risk to

the public. We will seize any vehicles suspected of being involved in the illegal transportation of fuel.

“With the public’s support, we are tackling organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, as well as keeping the streets of Gibraltar safe.”

The spokesman added that fuel containers are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 (199 in an emergency) or on our website at www.police.gi/report-online