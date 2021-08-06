Three Women Jailed For Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2021 .

Three women have been jailed by the Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of two house burglaries in the South District last May.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Local woman Delia MENDEZ, 39, of Laguna Estate, and Spanish national Patricia DELGADO HERNANDEZ, 35, of Naval Hospital Road, were both sentenced this morning to 8 weeks of imprisonment each.

It follows the sentencing last week of Charine Ann Gomez, 41, of Mid Harbour Estate, who got 12 week’s imprisonment for her part in the burglaries.

The break-ins happened during the early hours of Thursday 27 May when the three women entered a property through a patio door, while the home owners were asleep.

They stole items including bank cards, vehicle keys and personal items.

Just hours later, the home owners realised that they had been broken into and reported the matter to the RGP.

On police arrival, another burglary at a neighbouring property was then reported to officers, where the trio had forced open the door to a home that was being refurbished.

Multiple items including clothes and furniture were reported stolen from the second property.

But thanks to CCTV footage, the three women were identified by police.

Later the same day, the three woman were arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department.

Following an intensive investigation, the three were then charged with two counts of Burglary each. The vast majority of the stolen property was then recovered following a number of search warrants at the women’s homes.





