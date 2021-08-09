Police Arrest Man At Airport Following Incident

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2021 .

At 16:45 on Friday afternoon, police arrested Mohamed-SAID AHMED-HACH KENFAOUI, 23, from London, on suspicion of Destroying or Damaging Property.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The arrest related to an incident on 7 June, where KENFAOUI caused approximately £7,000 worth of damage to flexi-glass at Gibraltar International Airport. This happened after KENFAOUI missed his flight and became argumentative towards staff and security.

After fleeing the airport into Spain, the man returned to the airport to book a flight on Friday (6 August) and was recognised by staff, who called the police. He was then arrested and later charged. He is due to appear at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.