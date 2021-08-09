Local Man Banned From Driving

A local man has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £400 for Driving Whilst under the Influence of Drugs.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Keven REYES, 57, of the South District, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It followed his arrest just before 11pm on 5 December last year, when uniformed officers noticed a locally plated vehicle driving slowly and swerving over the centre line into the path of oncoming traffic on Rosia Road.

After stopping the vehicle, REYES blew under the legal limit for alcohol on the road side breathalyser test.

He was then arrested on suspicion of Driving Whilst under the Influence of Drugs and Possession of a Class B drug – after a small piece of cannabis was found in his trouser pockets.

At New Mole House Police Station, a blood sample was taken, which was then sent to the UK for analysis.

The test results showed that a sample of his blood exceeded the specified limit of 2ug/L for THC (cannabis).

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.





