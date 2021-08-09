Juvenile Arrested Following Incident In Town Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2021 .

A 17-year-old local juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of two attempted robberies in the town centre today.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Just after 12 noon, the RGP Control Room received a report of a man brandishing a knife and demanding money at a business in Irish Town.

He then left the area and police received a second report of the same man brandishing a knife just outside the Hindu Temple on Engineer’s Lane.

Both RGP and GDP officers were dispatched to the area, which was then cordoned off in order to locate the male.

At 1219 the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of attempted Robbery by officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Following his arrest, the RGP received a report from a business on Bell Lane, that a man matching the same description, had entered their premises, brandishing a knife and demanding money just after 12 noon.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a further count of attempted Robbery.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report-online