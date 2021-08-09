Juvenile Arrested Following Incident In Town Centre

A 17-year-old local juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of two attempted robberies in the town centre today. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Just after 12 noon, the RGP Control Room received a report of a man brandishing a  knife and demanding money at a business in Irish Town. 

He then left the area and police received a second report of the same man  brandishing a knife just outside the Hindu Temple on Engineer’s Lane. 

Both RGP and GDP officers were dispatched to the area, which was then cordoned  off in order to locate the male.  

At 1219 the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of attempted Robbery by officers  from the Royal Gibraltar Police. 

Following his arrest, the RGP received a report from a business on Bell Lane, that a  man matching the same description, had entered their premises, brandishing a knife  and demanding money just after 12 noon. 

The juvenile was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a further count of attempted  Robbery. 

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or report  online at www.police.gi/report-online

