Drink Driver Disqualified For 12 Months And Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 10 August 2021 .

After being arrested for drink-driving, a local man has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £250.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Michael HERNANDEZ, (33) of Brympton was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

At about 2250 on 16 April, officers on patrol in a marked police vehicle, observed HERNANDEZ driving northwards at speed along Queensway. When he stopped at the Europort Road traffic lights, they spoke to him and smelled alcohol on his breath.

In a roadside breath test he blew 55ug so he was arrested for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “We’d like to send a clear message to drivers that they are putting themselves and others at significant risk when getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“We want to stress to everyone that alcohol affects everyone differently and any amount can impair someone’s ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re driving - even ‘just one drink’ could put you over the limit.’





