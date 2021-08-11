Local Man Banned From Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 11 August 2021 .

A man without a driving licence or insurance who crashed a car while suspected of being under the influence of drugs, has been banned from driving for the next 12 months and fined £600.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Nicholas FORTUNA, 20, of Europort Road, pleaded guilty to the offences of Failing to Supply a Specimen, No Driving Licence and No Insurance at the Magistrates’ Court, before being sentenced this morning.

It followed his arrest just after 1am on 15 June, when a member of the public called the police Control Room to report a road traffic collision at Fish Market Lane, involving a Gibraltar plated car.

The vehicle had collided with bollards and FORTUNA had left the area on foot when police arrived minutes later.

After a search by police officers, FORTUNA was found close by. He appeared under the influence of an unknown substance and was unsteady on his feet.

He was arrested on suspicion of Driving under the Influence of Drink or Drugs.

But at New Mole House he refused to provide a sample of blood and was subsequently charged with Failing to Provide a Specimen.

Today, FORTUNA was fined £300 for Failing to Provide, £150 for No Insurance and £150 for No Driving Licence.

His sentence means he will not be able to drive any mechanically propelled vehicle for the next 12 months.

An RGP spokesman, said: “If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.”





