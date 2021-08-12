Man Sentenced To 150 Hours Unpaid Work

12 August 2021

A local man has been sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work after stealing a CCTV camera from a lift in Glacis Estate.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jonathan WAHNON, 35, of Glacis Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today after pleading Guilty to one count of theft.

The incident happened at 1am on 9 February this year, when WAHNON ripped the CCTV camera off its mount.

The matter was reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police and he was later identified in the footage, as he removed the camera.

The camera was found at his residence following a search warrant executed at his property by the RGP.





