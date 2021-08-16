Local Man Charged After £1,800 Of Cocaine Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2021 .

A 53-year-old man has been arrested by RGP Drug Squad detectives following the seizure of cocaine worth approximately £1,800 on Friday evening.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ernest ULLGER, of South Barrack Road, was detained in the area of Marina Bay at around 2320hrs following an operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs.

On being searched, ULLGER was found to have multiple individual plastic wrappers on him filled with a white powder weighing approximately 30 grams, which is suspected to be cocaine.

A large amount of cash was also found in his pouch, which was in excess of £1,000.

ULLGER was then arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class A Drug and suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug.

He was then taken to New Mole House where he was interviewed under caution.

That same night, detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit and the Criminal Investigation Department executed a Search Warrants at ULLGER’s residence and garage.

ULLGER was later charged with the following offences:

∙ Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class A Drug

∙ Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug

The arrest came about following a pro-active RGP Drug Squad operation, supported by other RGP Crime Division detectives and an officer from the HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team.

ULLGER was then bailed out to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (16 August).

Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, said: “The consumption of drugs has a negative impact on so many lives and society on a whole, and the RGP is committed to target those involved in the supply of illegal drugs who are responsible for the misery of others.

“I urge the community to support us in this fight, as this is not only a policing problem, but a societal one too. I am already exceptionally grateful to members of the public who have on a number of occasions contributed to the detection of illegal activity by Organised Crime Groups involved in drug trafficking.”





