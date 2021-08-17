Three Men Rescued From Kayaks By RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2021 .

Three men have been arrested for immigration offences after being rescued from kayaks in two separate incidents within British Gibraltar Territorial waters (BGTW) last night.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the first incident at 1640, the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) informed the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) that a fishing vessel had come across a man in a kayak about one nautical mile south of Europa Point.

RGP Marine Section officers were sent to the area where they rescued a Moroccan male, 28.

He was then arrested on suspicion of being a Non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate – as he had no valid documentation on him.

The man then informed officers that there were another two males further south in a kayak.

This was then confirmed by the GPA at 1715, who informed the RGP that a local vessel had seen two persons paddling on a kayak, approximately 3 nautical miles south east of Europa Point.

RGP Marine Section officers deployed to the area and rescued the males, aged 25 and 28, both from Morocco.

They were also found not to have any valid documentation on them and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of being Non-Gibraltarians found in Gibraltar without a Valid Permit or Certificate.

As none required hospital treatment, all three are currently at New Mole House Police Station.





