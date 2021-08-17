Man Sentenced to 12 weeks for Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2021 .

A UK national has been sentenced to 12 weeks at HMP Windmill Hill following a burglary at a bar in the North District.

Riyen LEA, 34, of Varyl Begg Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today after changing his not guilty plea, to guilty, for one count of burglary.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of Possession of Cannabis, for which he received no separate penalty.

The burglary happened just after 03:00 last Wednesday morning when entry was gained into the premises.

Once inside, a slot machine was forced open and over £400 in cash was taken.

A member of the public who saw what was happening alerted a security guard at the runway, who then contacted the Royal Gibraltar Police.

On police arrival at the scene, detectives from the RGP’s Crime Scene Investigation team conducted a forensic examination and the case was handed to detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department.

At 08:30 that same morning, uniformed officers stopped LEA on Main Street.

He was then arrested on suspicion of Theft and Possession of a Class B Drug.

Following a number of search warrants, interviews and an investigation by CID detectives, LEA was later charged.