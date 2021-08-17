Drink Driver disqualified for 17 months and fined £250

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2021 .

After being arrested for drink-driving, UK national Andrew HOLLIDAY (42) of Rosia Plaza was today disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £250 by the Magistrates’ Court.

At about 8pm on 28 April, officers attended a single-vehicle Road Traffic Collision on Queensway in which the rider of a motorcycle, HOLLIDAY, and his pillion passenger, his daughter, both sustained minor injuries after the motorcycle had collided with a lamppost.

Officers noted that there was the smell of alcohol on HOLLIDAY’s breath. Two roadside breath tests were conducted but no reading was obtained so he was conveyed to New Mole House where, at the third attempt, HOLLIDAY blew a sample with a reading of 69Ug/100ml. As the legal limit is 35 Ug/100ml, he was arrested and charged with Driving/In Charge with an Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

An RGP spokesman said,

‘This irresponsible motorcyclist put his own life, and that of his teenage daughter, at risk by driving when under the influence of alcohol.

“We want to stress to everyone that alcohol affects everyone differently and any amount can impair someone’s ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re driving - even ‘just one drink’ could put you over the limit.’

If anyone has concerns about a person drink-driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.