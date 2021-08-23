Busy Weekend As RGP Deals With Dangerous Driving, Attempted Burglary And Other Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2021 .

Dangerous driving, an attempted burglary and the seizure of a Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat.

Those were just some of the incidents uniformed officers dealt with over the weekend in Gibraltar.

In total, officers responded to more than 30 incidents over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The first notable incident happened just after 10pm on Friday evening, when following a tip-off about a vehicle, officers attended Catalan Bay Car Park.

Here they found a locally registered van with a RHIB inside, together with a manual fuel pump.

Officers seized both the van and the vessel, and on Sunday, they arrested a local man, 31, on suspicion of Importing a Prohibited Import.

Then in the early hours of Sunday morning, police received a report of a man attempting to get into someone’s flat on Flat Bastion Road – but when challenged, he ran off.

Not long after, police received a call from a security guard, identifying the same man, tampering with a car on Harbour Views Road. He then attempted to flee officers by breaking the window of a residential building.

The man, 31, was then arrested on suspicion of attempted Burglary, Interfering with Vehicles, Damaging Property and Theft.

Then a few hours later, officers arrested an 18-year-old local man for Dangerous Driving, Driving when Under the Influence of Drink or Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, Resisting/Obstructing Police and Failing to Stop.

The incident happened at about 4am, when officers saw a local vehicle being driven at speed the wrong way up Town Range. The vehicle ignored a police signal to stop, and was then seen shortly afterwards driving the wrong way up Hospital Hill towards Moorish Castle, before being abandoned.

Following a foot chase he was caught and arrested, and found to have white powder on him, suspected to be cocaine.

Then on Sunday morning, Marine Section officers responding to a report of RHIB activity, came across a number of empty, discarded fuel containers in BGTW.

In total, 20 plastic fuel containers were collected from the water, which were then taken back to the RGP Marine Base.

Apart from these three incidents, officers also responded to a number of domestic incidents, thefts and assaults.