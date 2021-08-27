Calpe Road - Fuel Containers Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2021 .

Another large stash of fuel containers has been found by Royal Gibraltar Police officers in the Upper Town this morning.

In total, 39 full fuel containers were discovered hidden behind a wall on Calpe Road.

The latest haul, valued at approximately £975, was found thanks to a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.

The fuel containers were found just a few hundred metres from a lock up garage where officers discovered 96 empty fuel containers and a large syphoning machine yesterday afternoon.

Following this morning’s discovery, a team of Crime Scene Investigation detectives were sent to the location to start gathering evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for the RGP, said: “Once again we’d like to thank the public for alerting us to a highly dangerous stash of fuel containers.

“This is a huge risk to public safety and we encourage people who see large quantities of these fuel containers to contact us anonymously.

“Not only is this helping us to tackle organised crime and the drug trafficking trade, but it’s helping to keep Gibraltar and its citizens safe.”

The spokesman added that fuel containers like these pictured are often taken out to sea to refuel RHIBs (Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boat) used by drug traffickers.

Anyone with any information should contact the RGP on 200 72500 or 199 in an emergency – or report it online at www.police.gi/report-online