HM Customs Seize 1000 Cartons Of cigarettes

Written by YGTV Team on 31 August 2021 .

Following a routine patrol in the area of Varyl Begg Estate, HM Customs have seized 1000 cartons of cigarettes and a locally registered vehicle.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

The incident took place on Monday 30th August at around 0330hrs when the officers observed a local registered vehicle driving in the wrong direction with its head lights turned off and loaded with what appeared to be cases of cigarettes. Upon seeing the patrol car, the vehicle reversed at speed, colliding against a wall. The driver then continued reversing in an erratic manner, before finally crashing against a lamp post, abandoning the vehicle and making good his escape. Both the vehicle and cigarettes have been seized.

Investigations continue.





