Drugs Seized With the help of Drug Detection Dog Lola

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2021 .

At about 07:15hrs today, Drug Squad Detectives, supported by both CID Officers and a Dog Handler from the HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST), executed a Search Warrant at an address within Varyl Begg Estate.

Forced entry was used with officers simultaneously entering the property, via a front door and rear patio.

Following an initial search conducted by Lola, a HMC Drug Detection Dog, multiple slabs of Cannabis Resin were located concealed within the lining of a sofa. The drugs seized weighed 236 grams, with a street value of about £1,180.

The occupant, Jake MacMichael (19), was then arrested for drug-related offences. He was taken to New Mole House Police Station where he was interviewed in the presence of his legal advisor, before being charged with two offences, namely:

- Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug



- Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug with Intent to Supply

He was then bailed out pending his appearance before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.