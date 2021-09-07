Woman Disqualified from Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2021 .

A local woman was today disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £400 for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

Sheila Ruiz Aragon, 30, was sentenced by the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It follows her arrest at 06:38 on 7 August when off-duty officers in Rosia Road saw her car swerving from side to side and even driving on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming vehicles.

Uniformed officers stopped her car by Rosia Plaza where a roadside test was conducted. She blew a reading of 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath and therefore was arrested. The legal limit is 35.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.