Man Sentenced For Two Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2021 .

A local man was jailed by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to two burglaries.

Christian Baglietto, 43, of Glacis Estate, was sentenced to 12 weeks for a burglary at The Muga Bar and 16 weeks for a burglary at The Ship – with both sentences to run at the same time.

In the early hours of Wednesday July 21 this year, Baglietto broke into The Muga Bar with another man and stole £2,715 in notes, whilst causing £1,200 worth of damage.

Baglietto was caught on CCTV and identified by officers, before being arrested a few days later at his residence.

Then in the early hours of Saturday August 28, Baglietto broke into The Ship in Ocean Village, where he forced open fruit machines and cash boxes, stealing an unknown quantity of cash.

He was again caught on CCTV and identified by officers, who then arrested him on suspicion of Burglary a few days later.

The court result followed an intensive investigation by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department, Crime Scene Investigators and uniformed police officers.