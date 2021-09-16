Man Charged With Cultivation Of Cannabis Plants

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2021 .

At about 08:00 this morning, acting on information received, Drug Squad detectives, supported by officers from the HM Customs Flexible Anti- Smuggling Team, executed a Search Warrant at a property in Harbour Views, the residence of German Jimenez Gaona.

Within the residence, officers located and seized three mature Cannabis Plants, each in excess of 1.3 metres in height as well as an additional, smaller juvenile plant, together with paraphernalia associated with the growth and cultivation of Cannabis.

Jimenez Gaona was subsequently conveyed to New Mole House Police Station where he was later charged with one count of cultivating four plants of the genus cannabis. He was then bailed out pending his court appearance.

The Cultivation of Cannabis Plants is a Criminal Offence, as specified under Section 508 of the Crimes Act 2011.