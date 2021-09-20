Spanish Carer Sentenced to Four Years For Stealing Jewellery

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2021 .

In the Supreme Court today, a Spanish woman was sentenced to a total of four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing around £130,000 worth of jewellery.

Virginia OSUNA GIL (31), of La Linea, was charged with one count of Burglary for which she was sentenced to one year and seven months and one count of Theft for which she was sentenced to two years and five months. The sentences will run consecutively.

The jewellery went missing from a property in Irish Town between 31 Dec 2019 and 1 July 2020 at a time when OSUNA GIL was employed as the carer for an elderly person at that address.

The long list of items taken included foreign currency and expensive watches as well as earrings, gold chains, bracelets and rings - several of which were encrusted with sapphires and diamonds.

As OSUNA GIL sold many of these items to a Spanish company that has since ceased trading, it is unlikely that they will ever be reunited with their owner.