Man Sentenced To Unpaid Work for Drug Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2021 .

A local man has been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community work after cannabis worth £1,180 was found at his home.

Jake Macmichael, 19, of Varyl Begg Estate, who pleaded Guilty to Possession and Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class B Drug, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today.

The sentence follows a search warrant that was executed at his home at around 7:15am on Thursday September 2nd this year.

The search was led by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Drug Squad and Criminal Investigation Department detectives, together with a specialist Drug Detection Dog from HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team.

During the search, multiple slabs of Cannabis Resin were found hidden within the lining of a sofa, which Macmichael said belonged to him.