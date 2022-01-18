Local Man Jailed For Burglary

A local man was jailed by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to Burglary. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Christian BAGLIETTO (44) of Glacis Estate was sentenced to 12 weeks for a  burglary at Café Fresco in Ocean Village. 

At around 2330 on Thursday 13 January, he broke into the establishment and stole  around £1,000 from the safe. 

The following morning, staff alerted the RGP who identified BAGLIETTO from the  CCTV footage. Later that day, officers attended a property in the Glacis Estate  where they arrested BAGLIETTO and seized several items of clothing, including a  distinctive red jacket.



