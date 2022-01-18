Local Man Jailed For Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2022 .

A local man was jailed by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to Burglary.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Christian BAGLIETTO (44) of Glacis Estate was sentenced to 12 weeks for a burglary at Café Fresco in Ocean Village.

At around 2330 on Thursday 13 January, he broke into the establishment and stole around £1,000 from the safe.

The following morning, staff alerted the RGP who identified BAGLIETTO from the CCTV footage. Later that day, officers attended a property in the Glacis Estate where they arrested BAGLIETTO and seized several items of clothing, including a distinctive red jacket.





