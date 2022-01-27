Drink Driver Banned and Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2022 .

A UK national has been disqualified from driving for 8 months and fined £500 after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

Edward LEWIS, 20, who is resident in Spain, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

His arrest came after night shift officers were called to a disturbance at a bar in Ocean Village at about 1.30 on Tuesday 29 June last year.

Upon arrival, LEWIS, who was heavily intoxicated, was asked to leave the area by officers.

He agreed and left, stating he was being collected by his father.

Forty minutes later, the same officers were patrolling the area of Bayside Road, when they spotted LEWIS exiting the Ocean Spa Plaza multi-storey car park – driving a car.

Officers signalled for him to stop the car and a roadside breath test was carried out, where he blew 96ug – the legal limit being 35ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was then arrested on suspicion of Driving Whilst over the Prescribed Limit of Alcohol.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.