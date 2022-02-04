Scam Tax Office Emails Warning

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2022 .

Members of the public are advised to be on their guard following a number of scam emails that appear to have been sent by Gibraltar’s Income Tax Office.

The emails use names of local employees at the Government office and ask recipients to click on a file attached to the email.



An RGP spokesman, said: “Anyone who receives these emails is advised to delete and ignore them. You can also tell your friends and family about this scam to help protect them.”



For more information on how to stay safe online visit:



www.police.gi/information/cyber-safety



If you become a victim of fraud you can contact the RGP at www.police.gi/report-onlineor by calling us on 200 72500.



