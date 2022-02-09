Moped Thieves Get Community Service

Written by YGTV Team on 09 February 2022 .

Two local teenagers have been sentenced to 50 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to stealing a moped.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Charles Alex Baglietto,19, of Edinburgh Estate, and a local male, 18, who was 17 at the time of the offence and can’t legally be named, were sentenced for Taking a Conveyance at the Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard how, on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 October last year, a local woman received a call from her boyfriend that there were two males using her Yamaha Cygnus.

After checking that her vehicle was not where she left it, she went to New Mole House and reported her vehicle stolen.

Just after 6pm that same day, shift officers spotted the vehicle on Sir Herbert Miles Road, and identified the rider as BAGLIETTO.

On approaching the vehicle, the pair then took off at speed in the direction of Europa Point – and all officers were notified on the police radio.

Shortly after this, another shift officer stopped the suspects on Naval Hospital Hill and arrested the passenger, but BAGLIETTO ran off.

Later that same day, BAGLIETTO was found and arrested.





