Another Drink Driver Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2022 .

A local woman has been banned from driving for 10 months and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to two drink-driving related offences.

Amelia Del Pilar VALARINO, 53, of Varyl Begg Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, after pleading guilty to Failing to co-operate with a Preliminary Breath Test and Failing to Provide a Sample of Blood.



The court heard how just before 1am on Thursday 8 April last year, night shift officers were patrolling Queensway in the area of Kings Wharf, when a motorcycle being ridden by VALARINO caught their attention.



The motorcycle was swerving from one lane to the other, so the officers signalled for her to pull over. She then stopped the vehicle and placed it on its centre stand.



On being asked by the officers if she had been drinking, she replied: “I have had a few.”



The officers noted that there was a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet.



Officers asked for her to do the roadside breath test on several occasions, but she refused several times.



VALARINO was arrested and cautioned – telling officers that she wanted to go home.



She was then driven to New Mole House Police Station, where she refused to provide a sample of blood in the Custody Suite.



She was later charged with both offences.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



