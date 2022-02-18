Man Fined For Careless Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 18 February 2022 .

A local man has been fined £300 after being found guilty of Careless Driving in the Upper Rock.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Kaylan SCANIGLIA, 22, of Moorish Castle Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.

The court heard how, just after 8.30pm on Monday 28 September 2020, SCANIGLIA was driving his Honda Civic north on Queen’s Road.

He lost control of the car and crashed into two walls, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The vehicle was written off and left abandoned horizontally in the middle of the road, causing an impassable obstruction.

At about 8.40pm, Gibraltar Defence Police officers were patrolling the Upper Rock, when they spotted the vehicle.

Moments later, SCANIGLIA appeared, claiming that he was not involved in the incident, and was out jogging when he came across the car.

Royal Gibraltar Police officers then arrived at 9pm and made enquiries, before SCANIGLIA admitted to them that the car was indeed his – and he had been driving it.

He was then arrested for Dangerous Driving, No Insurance and No MOT.

SCANIGLIA claimed that a large rock in the middle of the road caused him to have the accident, but officers arriving at the scene found no such rock.

The charge of Dangerous Driving was lowered to Careless Driving at court, due to a lack of evidence about the car’s speed.

SCANIGLIA pleaded not guilty to Careless Driving, but was found guilty and fined £300.

For No Insurance and No MOT, for which he pleaded guilty, he was fined a further £100 for each offence.





