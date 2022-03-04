RGP Crime Scene Investigation Unit

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2022 .

Below follows a feature from the RGP on their Crime Scene Investigation unit:

There is little doubt that forensic science now plays a crucial role in bringing criminals to justice.

Crime scene investigations involve the documentation, development, collection and preservation of physical evidence at the scene of a crime.

Members of our Crime Scene Investigation Unit (CSIU) become experts in one or more forensic disciplines such as DNA collection and the gathering of evidence from impressions left by footwear, tyres, tools or fingerprints.

Although she has been an RGP officer for 9 years, Detective Constable Caitriana Parker (usually known as ‘Cat’) only joined the CSIU about 18 months ago.

‘When we arrive at a crime scene, we never know what to expect,’ says Cat. ‘Normally, we are the first officers to analyse the scene and our immediate task is to review any cordons or other protective measures in place. We then assess and examine the scene visually before recording the scene using video, still photography, and sometimes annotated diagrams. The next stage is the painstaking examination for forensic evidence which may include DNA from hairs, glass, paint, fibres, blood, fingerprints and footwear impressions. These are documented, packaged and sealed and transported to New Mole House for further examination.’

‘There are four of us in CSIU and we work very well as a team,’ says Cat. ‘Richard Gonzalez is the voice of experience as he has been in the unit for over 12 years. Steve Palmer is the office manager and the Crime

Scene Manager in major scene examinations as well as being our specialist Fire Investigator. Finally, Amandine Vallee tends to focus on everything to do with DNA which often requires her to liaise with scientists in the UK – but we all bounce our ideas and theories off each other.’

Cat is currently at Lancashire Police Headquarters near Preston where she has started her CSI Stage 2 training.

‘Last year I did my Stage 1 course which concentrated on volume crime incidents such as Road Traffic Collisions, Burglaries and Assaults but now I’m training for major crime such as Murder and Rape.’

‘The Stage 2 course lasts for four weeks and then I‘ll spend another two days attached to the Lancashire Police Fingerprint Bureau.’

Cat’s interest in forensic work began when she was operating as a Licensed Search Officer.

‘I saw the CSIU arrive at a job and I realised that everyone was relying on their expertise. I just thought – “I fancy that job!” Having joined the team, I get a great feeling when we discover some evidence which clearly identifies a suspect.’

Of course, there are some down sides to the job. ‘I am On Call one week every four weeks and, during that week, I don’t switch off at all. I know that I need to be ready to move at short notice – and the calls often come in the middle of the night.’

‘Although I’m the newest member of the team, I’ve already had some very satisfying cases. After a recent burglary, there was no CCTV evidence and, as the suspects had worn gloves, there were no fingerprints. But one of the suspects left a glove behind and we were able to positively identify him from a tiny sample of DNA which we found on the glove.’

‘In another case, we recovered a suspect’s phone on which there was a photograph which included an image of his hand and, from that single photograph, we were able to identify his fingerprints. We could then compare those fingerprints with our records and to make an arrest.’

Detective Chief Inspector Roy Perez, the head of the RGP’s Crime, Security & Protective Services, said, ‘The work performed by Crime

Scene Investigators is often unobserved. However, the truth is that the forensic evidence-gathering skills and dedication of this unit are often the determining factors in proving the outcome of a case.’







