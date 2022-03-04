Four More Weeks In Prison For UK National

04 March 2022

A UK national who was convicted last January of defrauding several local businesses out of high value goods totalling more than £30,000 – received an additional four weeks in prison this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ancilla Lucille SABA, 50, from London, was further arrested and charged yesterday (Thursday) with an additional four counts of Fraud by False Representation, regarding goods totalling approximately £8,000.

SABA, who is still serving her original sentence of four months, pleaded guilty to the four charges at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Her sentence followed a further investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit, where it was discovered that a number of additional businesses in Gibraltar had been targeted and goods had been purchased using fraudulent bank cards.

SABA was initially arrested in January as she was waiting to fly back to the UK in the departure lounge at Gibraltar International Airport.





