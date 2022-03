Spanish Woman Charged with Fraud and Theft

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2022 .

A 33 year old Spanish woman was today charged with Fraud by Abuse of Position, Fraud by False Representation and Theft.

In April 2021, the RGP received a report alleging that a local woman’s carer, Virginia OSUNA GIL of La Linea, had made unapproved ATM withdrawals from the woman’s account. These withdrawals, between November 2020 and March 2021, totalled £9,600.



OSUNA GIL will appear in the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.