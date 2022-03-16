Local Driver Banned And Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2022 .

Today a local driver was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £400 after pleading Guilty of Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the Magistrates’ Court today, 54 year-old Rodney BORGE of Witham’s Road was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £400 after pleading Guilty of Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit.

At 2325 on Saturday 5 March of this year, officers were patrolling on Queensway when they observed BORGE driving in a southerly direction but swerving into the oncoming lane and back again.

After stopping BORGE’s car, officers detected a strong smell of alcohol so they suspected him of drink driving.

A roadside test was conducted in which BORGE blew over the limit. He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he provided two further specimens of breath. The lower of these readings was 68ug, almost twice the limit of 35 ug.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they are asked to call the RGP in confidence on 20072500 or, in emergencies, 199.





