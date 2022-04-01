Officers Attend Child Abuse Investigation Training

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2022 .

Two RGP officers are currently in Jersey where they are participating in a one-week training course that focuses on the investigation of child abuse cases.

PCs Jane Malcolm and Natalie Atkinson are taking part in the Specialist Child Abuse Investigator Development programme (SCAIDP) - a UK scheme designed to enhance the professional skills of officers whose job requires them to investigate and deal with child abuse offences.



The course aims to develop an understanding of child development in the context of abuse, the identification of non-accidental injury and an understanding of sexual offending behaviour.



It also aims to develop the students’ ability to identify, assess and respond to complaints of child abuse.



Finally, the course stresses the value of a multi-agency approach to child abuse investigations.



The course is led by a retired detective who continues to work as a trainer for Avon and Somerset police, who has a MSc degree in child psychology and law.



Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane, who leads the RGP’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We are grateful to the States of Jersey Police for providing our officers with this specialised training as part of the Small Islands Best Practice Sharing Group for Public Protection.



“Over the past year we have been working closely with our colleagues in police forces from Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, to share learning opportunities in this important area of policing. Specialised training is vital for our officers – not just those who are currently in the Safeguarding Team, but for possible future applicants.”



