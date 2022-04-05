Man Sentenced for Further Fraud Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 05 April 2022 .

A UK national has been sentenced to two more weeks at HM Prison after pleading guilty to three counts of Fraud, regarding goods totalling £3,419.75.

Ansumana JABATI, 40, who is currently serving a six-month sentence for defrauding several local businesses out of high value goods totalling more than £16,000, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.



He received two weeks imprisonment for one count of Fraud by False Representation totalling £622.35, and no separate penalty for two other counts of Fraud by False Representation, totalling £570.40 and £2,227.



His arrest followed a further investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit, where it was discovered that a number of additional businesses in Gibraltar had been targeted, with goods purchased using fraudulent bank cards in December 2021.



JABATI was initially arrested in January 2022 by uniformed Response Team officers, as he was waiting to fly back to the UK in the departure lounge at Gibraltar International Airport.



