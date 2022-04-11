Local Man Charged With Threats To Kill

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2022 .

A local man will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with two counts of Intentional Harassment, Alarm or Distress, Intimidation of a Witness, Improper Use of Public Electronic Communications Network, Possession of Article with Blade in a Public Place, two counts of Threats to Kill and an outstanding Warrant of Arrest issued by the Magistrates' Court.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

(Friday 8 April) At 2100, Gino Farrugia, 52, of Sir William Jackson Grove was arrested on suspicion of Intentional Harassment, Alarm or Distress following a report from a member of the public.

He was later released that evening with bail conditions, whilst police continued to investigate the matter.

The following day (Sat 9 April) at 1314, the man was arrested again in Varyl Begg Estate, in relation to further offences and Possession of an Article with Blade. He was later charged with two counts of Intentional Harassment, Alarm or Distress, Intimidation of a Witness, Improper Use of Public Electronic Communications Network, Possession of Article with Blade in a Public Place, two counts of Threats to Kill and an outstanding Warrant of Arrest issued by the Magistrates' Court.

He will appear before the Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday 11 April).