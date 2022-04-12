Teenager Charged With Going Equipped For Stealing

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2022 .

A local man will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with one count of Going Equipped for Stealing.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ben Brown, 18, resident in the South District, was arrested at 0140 this morning by Response Team officers.

His arrest came after members of the public told patrolling police officers that they had seen a person acting suspiciously in the area of Queensway Quay.

On police arrival, officers found Brown in the area, who upon seeing the officers, is alleged to have discarded items including a crow bar on the floor.

He was arrested and tonight he was charged with Going Equipped for Stealing.

He will remained at New Mole House overnight until his appearance before the Magistrates’ Court at 1000 this morning.