Man Charged With Driving Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2022 .

A local man will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged with several driving offences.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ronald Ignacio, 29, of Beach View Terraces, was last night charged at New Mole House with Dangerous Driving, No Insurance, Failing to Stop, Driving Whilst Disqualified and Failing to Co-operate with a Preliminary Test.

His arrest came after a call to the police Control Room just before 7am yesterday (Sunday) morning, regarding a disturbance in Eastern Beach Car Park.

On police arrival, officers spotted Ignacio, a disqualified driver, leaving the area in a car and attempted to stop him.

Ignacio then accelerated and exited Eastern Beach, before heading along Devils Tower Road westbound at excessive speed and swerving between lanes.

Officers followed the vehicle along Devils tower Road both westbound and then eastbound, where sight of the vehicle was lost due to the speed the vehicle was traveling at.

Subsequently, Armed Response Officers stopped the vehicle near to Monteverde on Sir Herbert Miles Road.

He then failed to provide a specimen of breath and was arrested and conveyed to New Mole House.

He was remanded at NMH before his court appearance this morning.





